Steven Murray pleads guilty to priest's murder

Steven Murray pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to the murder of Father Rene Robert. Murray pleaded guilty to all the charges before him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Back in April 2016, Father Robert disappeared after driving up from Jacksonville, Florida with Steven Murray to see Murray's children. He was later found dead and a manhunt began to find Murray. He was found three days later in Aiken County.

During Wednesday's court proceedings, the Prosecution pieced together a timeline of the events that led to Father Robert's death. Robert was last seen in April 2016. He drove Steven Murray up to Aiken County so Murray could visit with his children. Murray asked Robert to get in the trunk of the car because he was afraid he wouldn't be allowed to see his children if another person was present when he arrived. Robert complied. Murray was denied seeing his children and left Aiken County, driving back toward Florida via Highway 56 in Burke County with Father Robert still in the trunk.

The men spoke as Murray drove. He was extremely upset, telling Robert that he would kill the person who wouldn't let him see his children. Father Robert told Murray he would have to tell someone about Murray's threats. Murray eventually stopped near a wooded area, letting Robert out to use the restroom. Murray approached Robert from behind, producing a firearm and firing one. The first shot missed and Murray fired the gun two more times, striking Robert in the side and head. Murray left Robert's body in the wooded area and drove away, heading back to Jacksonville, Florida. He was caught three days later in Aiken County after leading police on a three-state chase through Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The Defense spoke about Murray's childhood, highlighting an abusive, tortuous home life. Murray's lawyers recounted tales of his father, a man who they say abused Murray and his siblings, beating them and forcing them to drink urine. They said Murray's father sexually abused the children and forced them to have sex with one another. He reportedly told them he would kill their mother if they spoke out about the abuse.

While awaiting trial, Steven Murray did not sit quietly behind bars. Murray destroyed his cell while incarcerated in Burke County, attempted to hang himself, and destroyed another cell after being taken to a jail in Jefferson County. He was eventually placed under heavy watch at a jail in Clayton County and transported back to Burke County only for court appearances. He pleaded "not guilty" in Sept. 2016.

Religious officials, including the Bishop of St. Augustine, lobbied for Steven Murray to not receive the death penalty.

Murray says he attempted to get help while imprisoned in 2015 but did not receive any. He said in court Wednesday he didn't have an explanation for what he had done.

