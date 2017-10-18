Suspect wanted for using stolen debit card info in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in a debit card fraud case.

Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Jamarious Howard is wanted for allegedly stealing debit card information and using it to make purchases in the Augusta area. Howard is 5-feet-7-inches tall and around 150 lbs.

If you have any information about this crime or Howard's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Carole Romero or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1000, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.