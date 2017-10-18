Do you know this man? He's wanted for shoplifting in Richmond Co - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Do you know this man? He's wanted for shoplifting in Richmond Co.

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Man Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for. Credit: RCSO Man Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for. Credit: RCSO

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in need of the public’s help in identifying this person. He is wanted in reference to Shoplifting from the Xfinity Store (222 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta, GA).

He was last seen leaving in a work truck with the words “Two State” on the vehicle.  

 Any information concerning the identity of the subject, please contact Deputy James Price, or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly