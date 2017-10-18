Richmond County School System holding REACH scholarship signing

The Richmond County School System will be holding a REACH scholarship signing on Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Boardroom.

REACH Georgia is the State of Georgia's first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.

It was launched by Governor Nathan Deal.

REACH stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen and makes sure low-income families get the help they need to send academically excelling students to college.

