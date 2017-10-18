The 52nd Annual Columbia County Fall Fair  Entertainment Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 2nd

Unlimited Rides $20

Branch and Dean in concert at 7 p.m.

Free with paid admission

Free Admission 4-4:30 p.m.

Regular Admission $7 Children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

Hours: 4p - 11p – FFA – Judging at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3rd

Hours: 5 p.m. - Midnight – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

Military appreciation night $4 at Gate with Military ID

Senior night adults 55+ $4 at Gate with ID

Unlimited Rides $20 from 9 p.m. to 12 Midnight only.

Entertainment – Tim Cadiere and the WashBoard Road Band

Saturday, Nov. 4th

Hours: 11 a.m. - Midnight – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

11 a.m.-12 Noon all rides free.

Augusta Youth School of Dance 7 p.m.

Special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only buy unlimited rides stamp for $25 and use it all day.

Entertainment – Spider Murphy.

Sunday, Nov. 5th

Hours: 1 p.m.- Until (no later than 11 p.m.) – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

If you bring your church bulletin this day you'll get $1 off for Gate Admission.

Little Roy and Lizzie Show at 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Unlimited Rides $20.

Monday, Nov. 6th

Hours: 5p - 11p – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free! FREE Parking!

BIG DEMOLITION DERBY!! 7:30pm

Unlimited Rides $20

Tuesday, Nov. 7th

Hours: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

WFXG FOX 54 Night. Columbia County Cares night,, which means if you bring 7 non-perishable items one person gets in for free.

$7 without donation. Free parking.

Unlimited rides are $15 but you have to purchase it anywhere between 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

After 4:30 p.m. unlimited rides cost $20.

Entertainment- Scrapiron featuring Brian and Levi Herrington at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8th

Hours: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Gate Admission $7, children 3 and under free.

Free parking; unlimited rides are $20.

UGA Georgettes Performance starts at 6 p.m.

Entertainment – The Tony Howard Motown Review.

Thursday, Nov. 9th

Hours: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Admission special $5, children 3 and under free.

WFXG FOX 54 Toys for Tots Night - The Merchants Association of Columbia County will make a donation to Toys for Tots for the 1st 1000 tickets sold.

Unlimited Rides $20

Two Way Crossing in Concert at 7 p.m. which is sponsored by River Oak Construction.

Friday, Nov. 10th

Hours: 5 p.m. - Midnight – Gate Admission $7, children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

Night #2 Demolition derby at 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 11th

Hours: 11am - Midnight – Gate Admission $7, children 3 and under free.

Free parking.

11 a.m.-12 Noon all rides free.

Master Chainsaw items auctioned at 9:00 p.m.

Special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - only buy unlimited rides stamp for $25 and use it all day.

Sunday, Nov. 12th

Hours: 1 p.m. until no later than 11 p.m. – gate admission $5, children 3 and under free.

Free parking, unlimited rides $20.

*New nightly shows this year include: Peter Hart with Atlanta Puppet, High Dive Show, Lady Houdini, Horses, Horses, Horses, Treeman, Michelle’s Magical Poodles & Cowboy Woody. Plus Chases Racing Pigs, Master Chainsaw Carver plus the Eudora Petting Zoo.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.