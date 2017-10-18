Aiken holding Atoms in the Alley for kids

On Saturday, October 21 The Alley in downtown Aiken is holding the inaugural Atoms in the Alley.

Atoms in the Alley will feature a ribbon cutting for a new educational kiosk, science demos, artisan vendors and live music.

The event begins at 5 with the ribbon cutting.

Following the ribbon cutting, the public is invited to The Alley where they can visit folks from the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Lab, the US Forest Service, the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and other science related vendors. There will also be artisan vendors available at the event.

The event will run until 8:30 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.