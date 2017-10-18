UPDATE: Columbia Co. shoplifting suspect identified, in custody

Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an unusual shooting death of 23-year-old Timothy Johnson. This shooting death took place at the hands of a 3-year-old child.More >>
