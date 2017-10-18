UPDATE: Columbia Co. shoplifting suspect identified, in custody

UPDATE: The suspect in this case has been identified as Megan Jean Thompson. She is in custody in Aiken County on unrelated charges.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect at the Bobby Jones Walmart.

On Friday, October 13 a female entered the Bobby Jones Walmart in a red hatchback car.

The female entered the Walmart and left with two pieces of luggage. She left without paying for the luggage.

Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with any information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.