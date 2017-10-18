Columbia County Sheriff's Office searching for Bobby Jones Walma - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County Sheriff's Office searching for Bobby Jones Walmart shoplifter

Source: CCSO Source: CCSO
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect at the Bobby Jones Walmart.

On Friday, October 13 a female entered the Bobby Jones Walmart in a red hatchback car.

The female entered the Walmart and left with two pieces of luggage. She left without paying for the luggage.

Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with any information.

