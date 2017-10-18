Weinberger's Furniture holding 85th anniversary celebration - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Weinberger's Furniture holding 85th anniversary celebration

(WFXG) -

Weinberger's Furniture is holding an 85th anniversary celebration for doing business in the CSRA for over 8 decades.

They will have snacks, live music and showcase their 10,000 square foot expansion. The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will present the ribbon cutting.

The celebration will be held Thursday, October 26th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

