Richmond County School System Announces 2018 Teacher of the Year Finalists

The 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Augusta Marriott.

The Richmond County School System will be honoring the Teachers of the Year from each school and will be announcing the 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year.

The five finalists are Mrs. Tonya Fulton (Morgan Road Middle), Mrs. Brigitte Holmes (Hephzibah High), Ms. Kia Mills (A.R. Johnson Magnet), Mrs. Sandra Owens (Freedom Park K-8), and Dr. Denise Pennywell (Glenn Hills Elementary).

“These teachers have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that success is the only option. Their dedication, energy, and creativity are helping to prepare our students to become college and career ready” said Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Schools.

