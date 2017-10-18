Richmond County School System Announces 2018 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Thursday, Nov. 2nd Unlimited Rides $20 BRANCH & DEAN IN CONCERT 7PM! Free with paid admission! Free Admission 4-4:30PM Regular Admission $7 Children 3 and under free! FREE Parking! Hours: 4p - 11p – FFA – Judging 6pm Friday, Nov. 3rd Hours: 5 p.m. - Midnight – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free! Free parking. Military appreciation night $4 at Gate with Military ID Senior night a...More >>
Thursday, Nov. 2nd Unlimited Rides $20 BRANCH & DEAN IN CONCERT 7PM! Free with paid admission! Free Admission 4-4:30PM Regular Admission $7 Children 3 and under free! FREE Parking! Hours: 4p - 11p – FFA – Judging 6pm Friday, Nov. 3rd Hours: 5 p.m. - Midnight – Gate Admission $7 Children 3 and under free! Free parking. Military appreciation night $4 at Gate with Military ID Senior night a...More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.More >>
The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.More >>
Chief Billy Friend of the Wyandotte Nation wants the CSRA to meet him. On November 9th and 10th hear Friend tell the “Journey of the Wyandotte” November 9th at USCA Penland BuildingMore >>
Chief Billy Friend of the Wyandotte Nation wants the CSRA to meet him. On November 9th and 10th hear Friend tell the “Journey of the Wyandotte” November 9th at USCA Penland BuildingMore >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>