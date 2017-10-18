BREAKING NEWS: Structure fire in Columbia County causing traffic delays

UPDATE: Our crews on the scene tell us that the call came in at about 6:40 a.m. A local firefighter was actually driving by and spotted the blaze. The home is up for sale so no one was in the home at the time of the fire. Fire crews were able to put the fire out in just about 15 min.

Columbia County officials confirm a structure fire that is blocking the roadway.

The county Public Information Officer says that there is an active structure for at or near 4341 Columbia Rd. Details are limited at this time, but we do have a crew on the way to the scene. We do know that traffic on Columbia Rd. has been blocked off due to this fire so if you are traveling in that area, please find an alternate route.

We will update you as more information comes into the newsroom.

