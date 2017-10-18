Temporary traffic signal power shutdown South Belair Rd. at Colonial Dr.

Columbia County Traffic Engineers want drivers to know about a temporary traffic signal power shutdown.

This will be at the intersection of South Belair Rd. and Colonial Rd on Thursday, October 19th 2017.

Crews need to power it down for about 6 to 8 hours to replace traffic signal equipment.

Drivers are asked to treat this as a 4-way stop during this time. The Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control as well during the outage.

