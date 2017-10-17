Blood donations needed for cancer patients

As we get deeper in to Breast Cancer Awareness month it is important to understand the benefits of blood donations.

Hospitals depend on the community to give blood for cancer patients and others who are in need of transfusions. Sheila Tinsley who is the Laboratory and Clinical Operations Manager at Augusta University says thirty minutes of your time and one unit of blood can save up to seven lives, but sadly this time of year less donations are made. "People are out getting ready for Christmas and the holidays. So they do not think about going and donating. They get so busy with their lives they forget this time of year when people are really needing it."

A lot of times people are moved to donate after a disaster or mass emergency like the recent shooting in Las Vegas but supplies also need to be replenished in the weeks and months after. Giving regularly is encouraged because red blood cells expire after forty-two days and platles last only for five days.

