Proposed Budget for 2018 leaves no room for raises for all departments

October is Budget Month for Augusta-Richmond County. And departments across the board are asking for pay raises including the Sheriff's Office and City Workers.

The sea of White Uniformed Deputies filled the Commission Chambers during the Budget Presentation for next year. 2 months ago, Sheriff Richard Roundtree was here asking City Leaders to give his department a pay raise. Something that would cost just shy of $3 million.

"We have to make some cuts on some things. We're talking about raises and necessities and things we have to have," says Commissioner Marion Williams. The extra money in the county pot right now is only $2.3 Million, which has to appease everyone's request this year.

"I feel like we have to increase that a little bit and start with the Sheriff's Department as well because if people don't feel safe they're not going to invest in this community or come here," says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The recent compensation study done on behalf of city workers said it'll take $8-million just to bring their salaries to par with similar Georgia communities. "We gotta make tough decisions even for those people in those positions, we might have tough decisions to cut those people," explains Frantom.

There are options that could add dollars to the pot including a tax increase and even cutting positions that haven't been filled for months. "The deputy administrative position. It's not been filled for 6 months, it could save probably $180,000. Well that's one position that we need to look at cutting," says Frantom.

But the City Manager says getting rid of those position has its consequences. "Anytime you eliminate positions there's a chance that services are going to suffer as a result of that," says Janice Allen Jackson.

No decisions were made on Tuesday. But if nothing else, the County has a much better idea of what it cannot afford moving forward.

Over the next couple of weeks - there will be a series of workshops to finalize these numbers.

