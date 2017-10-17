Proposed Budget for 2018 leaves no room for raises for all departments

October is Budget Month for Augusta-Richmond County. And departments across the board are asking for pay raises including the Sheriff's Office and City Workers. The sea of White Uniformed Deputies filled the Commission Chambers during the Budget Presentation for next year. 2 months ago, Sheriff Richard Roundtree was here asking City Leaders to give his department a pay raise. Something that would cost just shy of $3 million. "We have to make some cuts on s...More >>
As we get deeper in to Breast Cancer Awareness month it is important to understand the benefits of blood donations. Hospitals depend on the community to give blood for cancer patients and others who are in need of transfusions. Sheila Tinsley who is the Laboratory and Clinical Operations Manager at Augusta University says thirty minutes of your time and one unit of blood can save up to seven lives, but sadly this time of year less donations are made. "People are out getting rea...More >>
A deadly shooting is under investigation in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened on October 17 on Beckham Road in Warrenville. When deputies arrived at the mobile home on Beckham Road, they found 23-year-old Timothy Johnson's body outside. He had been shot in the chest. FOX54 spoke with Johnson's grieving family. They say he leaves behind an unborn child who will now grow up without a father. Johnson's girlfriend says she will m...More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. The crash happened on Winter Road between Craig Road and Mark Walden Road.More >>
Aiken County officials are investigating the shooting death of a Warrenville man. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-three-year-old Timothy R. Johnson was shot at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Beckham Road in Gloverville.More >>
