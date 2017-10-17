Family of the victim in Warrenville shooting speaks out

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened on October 17 on Beckham Road in Warrenville.

When deputies arrived at the mobile home on Beckham Road, they found 23-year-old Timothy Johnson's body outside. He had been shot in the chest.

FOX54 spoke with Johnson's grieving family. They say he leaves behind an unborn child who will now grow up without a father. Johnson's girlfriend says she will make sure the child knows what kind of man he was; one who loved his family very much. "The funniest person you could ever meet. He is so goofy and he laughed about everything. He'd do anything for anybody. I just want him back.", says Maliyah Brown

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that could help contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

