UPDATE: Albert Davis denied bond

UPDATE: Albert Davis, who is charged with the murder of Timothy Johnson, was denied bond Thursday.

UPDATE: Aiken County investigators have arrested a Graniteville man for the murder of Timothy Johnson.

After investigating the shooting that occurred Tuesday on Beckham Road, investigators were able to piece together the events that led to Johnson's death and arrested thirty-one-year-old Albert Monted Davis for the murder. According to witnesses, Davis gave a three-year-old child his handgun and told him to chase Johnson around the yard. The handgun discharged, striking Johnson in the chest.

Davis was picked up at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct with a minor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Aiken County officials are investigating the shooting death of a Warrenville man.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-three-year-old Timothy R. Johnson was shot at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Beckham Road in Gloverville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.

