UPDATE: Albert Davis denied bond

Albert Davis, who is charged with the murder of Timothy Johnson, was denied bond Thursday.More >>
A nation-wide FBI child sex trafficking operation has led to the arrest of 120 suspects and the recovery of 82 minors, including one from Augusta.More >>
An 80-year old Navy veteran can finally see again. After losing his vision to macular degeneration 40 years ago, a new technology is giving Joseph Johnson his sight back.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an unusual shooting death of 23-year-old Timothy Johnson. This shooting death took place at the hands of a 3-year-old child.More >>
Steven Murray pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to the murder of Father Rene Robert. Murray pleaded guilty to all the charges before him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
