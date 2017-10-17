Aiken Co. officials investigating shooting death of Warrenville man

Aiken County officials are investigating the shooting death of a Warrenville man.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-three-year-old Timothy R. Johnson was shot at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Beckham Road in Gloverville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.

