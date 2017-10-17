Deadly crash on Winter Rd. in Burke Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Deadly crash on Winter Rd. in Burke Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.

The crash happened on Winter Road between Craig Road and Mark Walden Road. The area between those two roads is closed to all traffic until at least 4:30 p.m.

