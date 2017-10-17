SafeHomes of Augusta to 'Paint the Town Purple'

SafeHomes of Augusta is going to 'Paint the Town Purple' and wants the community to join in!

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and SafeHomes is challenging the community to wear purple on Oct. 19th in celebration of #PurpleThursday. The organization is selling t-shirts for $10, but sizes and quantities are limited. If you would like a shirt, you can contact SafeHomes at 706-738-2349.

Even if you don't buy a shirt, they are asking that you still wear your purple all day Thursday. Take a picture in your gear and post it to social media and tag @SafeHomes to spread the message of awareness.

There will also be the SafeHomes’ Annual Survivor’s Walk on Thursday, Oct. 26th. The event will be at Augusta University, Summerville Campus. starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be testimonials from survivors and a short walk around campus with a purple balloon release to recognize those who have been affected by domestic abuse.

If you have any questions about the event or #PurpleThursday, please contact SafeHomes at 706-738-2349.

