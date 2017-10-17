SafeHomes of Augusta to 'Paint the Town Purple'

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. The crash happened on Winter Road between Craig Road and Mark Walden Road.More >>
Patricia Williams was found at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 2200 block of Sullivan Road. She is reportedly in good standing.More >>
SafeHomes of Augusta is going to 'Paint the Town Purple' and wants the community to join in. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and SafeHomes is...More >>
Starting this week, you may have seen some bright lights lighting up the downtown skyline. That's because the Georgia-South Carolina State fair has hit the town. The 95th annual fair has more rides this year than ever before.More >>
