95th Annual Georgia-Carolina State Fair comes to Augusta

Starting this week, you may have seen some bright lights lighting up the downtown skyline. That's because the Georgia-South Carolina State fair has hit the town. The 95th annual fair has more rides this year than ever before. The latest addition to the fair thrills includes a ride name the "Yo-Yo".

The fair's manager also says this year, fair patrons can expect to see more kiddie rides than in previous years.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair will be open from October 13th, 2017- October 22, 2017.

Tickets are 6 dollars at the gate.

