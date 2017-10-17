Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Investigators say 50 year-old Patricia Williams was last seen on October 16 at 3 p.m.More >>
The founder of a religious freedom organization is calling for an investigation at Fort Gordon after soldiers claimed they were forced to attend a religiously-focused event on base.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Glenn Hills Drive Sunday night. According to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies responded to Prague Court at around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.
