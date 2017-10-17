Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

Investigators say 50 year-old Patricia Williams was last seen on October 16 at 3 p.m. That was at her home on the 700 block of Lovell Circle. Williams was wearing a black shirt with gold writing, green pants with red roses, and white flip flops. Investigators say she suffers from bi-polar, schizophrenia, and dementia. She is known to frequent Pineview Mobile Home Park, which is at 2036 Gordon Highway.

Williams is listed at 5'6, 180 pounds, and has brown hair with blonde braids. If you have any information on her, contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.