Augusta on Ice searching for workers and volunteers

We're 2 weeks away from seeing construction begin at the Commons for Augusta on Ice.

But Organizers are spreading the word that they're looking for workers for both volunteer and paid positions. The entire event which will last 50 days starts in mid November. For that span, organizers say they're looking for more than 20 volunteers each shift to help out.

And aside from gaining volunteer hours, there's some added perks

"Anytime a volunteer comes and works a shift at Augusta on Ice, when they're done we give you an activity pass which gives you unlimited access for any day of your choice to come back and ice skate, ride the train, go on the ice slide, go in the elf's lounge and enjoy all of the fun. So work a shift get a free day at Augusta on Ice, that's how our volunteer program works," says Christine Boerner, Founder of Augusta on Ice.

