Richmond Co. investigating shooting on Glenn Hills Dr.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Glenn Hills Drive Sunday night.

According to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies responded to Prague Court at around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim told deputies that he was driving on Glenn Hills Drive when a dark blue vehicle he was traveling behind, possibly a Honda Civic, started to turn into the Breeze Hill subdivision. As he passed the vehicle on the right, the driver of the blue car opened fire on the victim's vehicle, striking him once in the shoulder. Deputies saw that the victim's car had projectile strikes on the hood and driver's side window.

The victim's girlfriend and son were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The girlfriend had a laceration on her forehead. The child was unharmed.

