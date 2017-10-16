Local eateries work together to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Nationally, Americans have been working together to provide Puerto Rico with as much hurricane relief as possible. Locally, Augustans are working together to do the same. Surrey Center restaurants will be beginning drink specials featuring Don Q Rum next week.

Cary Goldsmith, Bodega Ultima Owner, this is Puerto Rico's most famous alcohol.

“Any proceeds raised from that are going to be matched by Don Q, so what I’ve been doing is getting in touch with lot of our friends in the restaurant business throughout Augusta and encouraging them to run a cocktail special or two for the week, and having all those proceeds will go toward benefiting the hurricane relief efforts.”

If you’re interested in donating, this is the perfect way. As a grand finale, Surrey Center’s Bodega Ultima will host an annual Georgia versus Florida watch party from three o’clock until close. Tickets are a minimal thirty dollars.

