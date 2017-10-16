Local eateries work together to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local eateries work together to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Nationally, Americans have been working together to provide Puerto Rico with as much hurricane relief as possible. Locally, Augustans are working together to do the same. Surrey Center restaurants will be beginning drink specials featuring Don Q Rum next week.

Cary Goldsmith, Bodega Ultima Owner, this is Puerto Rico's most famous alcohol. 

“Any proceeds raised from that are going to be matched by Don Q, so what I’ve been doing is getting in touch with lot of our friends in the restaurant business throughout Augusta and encouraging them to run a cocktail special or two for the week, and having all those proceeds will go toward benefiting the hurricane relief efforts.”

If you’re interested in donating, this is the perfect way. As a grand finale, Surrey Center’s Bodega Ultima will host an annual Georgia versus Florida watch party from three o’clock until close. Tickets are a minimal thirty dollars. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

    Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-10-17 04:55:10 GMT
    Patricia Williams (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Patricia Williams (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Investigators say 50 year-old Patricia Williams was last seen on October 16 at 3 p.m. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Investigators say 50 year-old Patricia Williams was last seen on October 16 at 3 p.m. 

    More >>

  • Augusta on Ice searching for workers and volunteers

    Augusta on Ice searching for workers and volunteers

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:29:15 GMT
    Augusta On IceAugusta On Ice
    We're 2 weeks away from seeing construction begin at the Commons for Augusta on Ice. But Organizers are spreading the word that they're looking for workers for both volunteer and paid positions. The entire event which will last 50 days starts in mid November. For that span, organizers say they're looking for more than 20 volunteers each shift to help out. And aside from gaining volunteer hours, there's some added perks "Anytime a volunteer comes and works a shift at August...More >>
    We're 2 weeks away from seeing construction begin at the Commons for Augusta on Ice. But Organizers are spreading the word that they're looking for workers for both volunteer and paid positions. The entire event which will last 50 days starts in mid November. For that span, organizers say they're looking for more than 20 volunteers each shift to help out. And aside from gaining volunteer hours, there's some added perks "Anytime a volunteer comes and works a shift at August...More >>

  • Religious freedom group claims Ft. Gordon soldiers were forced to attend Christian event

    Religious freedom group claims Ft. Gordon soldiers were forced to attend Christian event

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:11:41 GMT
    Fort Gordon (WXFG)Fort Gordon (WXFG)

    The founder of a religious freedom organization is calling for an investigation at Fort Gordon after soldiers claimed they were forced to attend a religiously-focused event on base.

    More >>

    The founder of a religious freedom organization is calling for an investigation at Fort Gordon after soldiers claimed they were forced to attend a religiously-focused event on base.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly