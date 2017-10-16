Religious freedom group claims Ft. Gordon soldiers were forced to attend Christian event

The founder of a religious freedom organization is calling for an investigation at Fort Gordon after soldiers claimed they were forced to attend a religiously-focused event on base.More >>
A new business in Augusta is adding virtual reality, ax throwing, and escape games to the downtown's rolodex of entertainment.More >>
October 16th, 2017, Butler High School will host Richmond County School System's Sprint 1 million project kickoff. The project is designed to close the gap between students who don't have access to internet at home.More >>
In the State of Georgia, teen drivers are not allowed to use cellphones, in any way, while driving. A local law firm teams up with schools to make sure young drivers understand why. These students got a chance to sing and dance with pop star and actress Rita Ora.More >>
