Religious freedom group claims Ft. Gordon soldiers were forced to attend Christian event

The founder of a religious freedom organization is calling for an investigation at Fort Gordon after soldiers claimed they were forced to attend a religiously-focused event on base.

Mikey Weinstein, founder and president of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, says he is representing forty-three people from Fort Gordon, including civilians, officers, and enlisted personnel, who all claim that they were forced to attend Fort Gordon's Fall Spiritual Fitness Cookout on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In a letter sent to Maj. Gen. John B. Morrison at Fort Gordon, Weinstein claims that soldiers were forced to march to the event, which was held at one of Fort Gordon's chapels. There, he says these soldiers were inundated with loud Christian rock music and proselytized to by an Army chaplain who was "trying his level best to get them to accept and surrender to his version of the Gospel of Jesus Christ." Weinstein tells FOX 54 many of the people the MRFF represents in this matter claim that there were threats of punishment for those who did not attend, that there would be "no introverts" at Fort Gordon.

Fort Gordon denies that attendance to the cookout was mandatory, releasing this statement Monday afternoon: "We are aware of the inquiry from Mr. Weinstein, Founder and President of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation. The Saturday, Fall Spiritual Fitness Cookout in question was attended by approximately 500 Soldiers on Fort Gordon. While the event in question was clearly advertised as a voluntary activity only, we are conducting an inquiry to ensure there was no undue command influence to attend."

On its website, the MRFF states that it is an organization "dedicated to ensuring that all members of the United States Armed Forces fully receive the Constitutional guarantees of religious freedom to which they and all Americans are entitled by virtue of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment."

