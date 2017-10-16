New business adds virtual reality and ax throwing to downtown en - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New business adds virtual reality and ax throwing to downtown entertainment

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new business in Augusta is adding virtual reality, ax throwing, and escape games to the downtown's rolodex of entertainment.
The formal ribbon-cutting is Friday, and it is adding a lot of flavor to the CSRA.

Source Code Escape Games is located on Broad Street and its founder, Vinnie Ingallinera, calls it the ultimate team-building complex.

Ingallinera recently retired from more than 20-years of service in the Army at Fort Gordon.
He is using his coding expertise to make his escape rooms more intricate than any before.

"We're looking to attack every sense that will fully immerse you in these games," he said.

When looking for the perfect spot to launch his business, he figured there is no better an opportunity than the heart of downtown Augusta.

"We're a big-little city and we've got everything we need here, and that's why we built this right here."

An on-hand "axpert" is capable of turning anyone into an ax-hurling savant, while the VR experiences can take you to ancient Egypt, a haunted house, and an alien spaceship.

Source Code Escape Games is located at 1025 Broad Street and will have a formal ribbon-cutting Friday, October 20, 2017.

