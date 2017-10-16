Brantley Gilbert coming to the James Brown Arena

Just announced, Brantley Gilbert is coming to the James Brown Arena. This is one of the stops on his The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour. Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips will also be joining him as special guests.

The show is scheduled for Friday February 16th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale November 17th 2017 at 10am. They’ll be available at www.georgialinatix.com, 877-428-4849 and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

