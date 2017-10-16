Butler High School to receive 600 wireless devices from Sprint 1 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Butler High School to receive 600 wireless devices from Sprint 1Million Project

AUGUSTA, GA

October 16th, 2017, Butler High School will host Richmond County School System's Sprint 1 million project kickoff. The project is designed to close the gap between students who don't have access to internet at home. This push for more internet access is more than necessary for students right here at Butler High School.

Nationwide, 70% of high school teachers assign homework online but more than 5 million families don't have internet access at home.

The Richmond County School System is one out of 118 school districts across the country that are participating in Sprint's 1Million Project.

Sprint is providing 1 million free devices and wireless services to high school students who can't do their homework at home because they don't have internet access.

The 2017-2018 school year is the first year for this program. The project reaches nearly 200,000 students in 30 states. Every year, for the next five years students across the country will receive the benefits of the 1 million project.

 These devices that come with the project include smart phones, tablets and hotspots. Richmond County will get over 600 devices.

The project kicks off at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

