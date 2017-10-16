Aiken: SPCA Albrect Center hosts 5th Annual Barkaritaville

The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting their 5th Annual Barkaritaville Saturday, October 21st. It’s all happening from 5pm to 8pm. This is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

This event is a block party full of delicious food, great drinks and music by DJ Jeff Edwards. There are themed booths that pass out sample-sized food and drink in a competition for Best Food, Best Drink, Best Theme and Best Overall Booth. The winner of Best Overall Booth gets a mountain vacation to Lorelai's Lair and $500 spending money.

There will also be a cash bar, food, retail items for sale and a costume contest. All proceeds go back to the homeless animals in our community.

The shelter is located at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.