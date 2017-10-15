Augusta Junior Players upcoming performance: Once On This Island

The Augusta Junior Players will be beginning to perform “Once On This Island” so soon. Today, cast members offered Columbia County a sneak peak at the Public Library Amphitheater. The show is about a young girl named Timoon. We went and spoke with the individual in her role.

Elaine Beachum, Once On This Island Actress, comments:

“It’s really interesting. It’s so beautiful, and it’s so much fun. The music is fantastic. The show is October 27, 28, and 29 at Evans High school …And, it’s just fantastic. You have to come see it.”

