Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts Greek Festival

All weekend, many individuals in the CSRA chanted OPA at a bi-annual Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Greek Festival. From delicious foods to tons of drinks, everyone left with authentic tastes in their mouths.

Michelle Ennis, Festival Organizer, explains how much goes on behind the scenes to make this possible.

“We put this festival on twice a year… In the spring and in the fall, and as a church community, we come together, and we start preparing two, three, four weeks in advance with cooking and preparation to get ready for the people that we host.”

This is always foreign for many who have never, ever seen anything like it. If you missed out, don’t worry! There will be another one so soon!

