Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts Greek Festival

The top U.S. general says the families of the fallen soldiers in Niger and the American people deserve answers about this month's deadly ambush.
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
