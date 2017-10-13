Community plans to unite for locating missing people

Community members gathered tonight to watch Janell Carwell's story that viewed last week on "Crime Watch Daily." A teen who was last seen in Augusta on April 17th. Her stepfather has been charged with murder and kidnapping and her mother also charged with concealing a death.

After the viewing of Carwell's story Pastor Angela Hardin asked everyone to join a new organization to locate missing people. It is called J Alert, in honor Janell Carwell and Jullian Williams; who also went missing earlier this year. "It is to help those that are missing the first 48 hours we know that it is a crucial time."



It is a community effort; coming together to help families in the area search and spread awareness about those who go missing. Next week leaders of the group will be meeting with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to discuss how they can assist law enforcement and not interfere. "Say for instance you have a child missing with in the hour we want you to be able to contact the authorities first. And then be able to have somewhere you can go to information on what you can do right now.", explains organizer, Cherae Talbort. That's when the community comes in with, searching, posting flyers, and spreading the word on social media.

Richmond County Commissioner Andrew Jefferson came to show his support as a city leader. "Any time the community comes together as one shows a united front and it gives the family a soothing feeling in a time of sorrow." Many people who attended took interest in this effort, saying they will do their part to help.

