Lakeside High School wins Rita Ora concert

In the State of Georgia, teen drivers are not allowed to use cellphones, in any way, while driving. A local law firm teams up with schools to make sure young drivers understand why. These students got a chance to sing and dance with pop star and actress Rita Ora. They received such a special pep rally for being the #1 school in Columbia County to have the most pledges from students to not text and drive. The Hawk Law Group partnered with HD 98.3 radio to make this big day possible, all because they saw a serious need for safety.



"It really started from just day in and day out seeing horrific accidents come across my table, and Vick's table, and Melissa's table that were purely because of texting. And everybody knows about drinking and driving, everybody knows about the dangers of that. But in reality texting and driving has more accidents than drinking and driving," says Reid Sanders a personal injury attorney for Hawk Law Group.



The Hawk Law Group started this competition a few years ago and this is Lakeside High's 3rd time winning and 2nd time in a row. "It feels wonderful to know that kids really do understand the impact and implications of texting and driving. You know, I hear from my daughter all the time, if my husband or I even pick up the phone to look at it while we're driving, she constantly reminding us to put it down," says Dorcas Powell, Principal of Lakeside High School.



The Hawk Law Group offers a program to show people that it is almost physically impossible to text and drive and they're excited to see this program grow. "Lots of parents reach out to us on Facebook. I've had schools and civic groups from Thomson and Waynesboro, all over ask us to come speak. And we're happy to. So, anybody that wants to hear the program, we'd love to do it," says Sanders.

Principal Powell says although the school-wide pledge competition can get a little competitive… she believes Lakeside will always be the school to beat.

