Richmond County Sheriff's Office drug take back

Richmond County Sheriff's Office drug take back

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting unwanted, unused, or expired medication for the drug take back program. The take back program will be on October 28th, 2017 at CVS stores on Walton Way and Peach Orchard road. 

The event starts at 10 a.m.

