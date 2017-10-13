Can you help investigators identify this wanted man?

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect.

This man is wanted for using a stolen credit card on Oct. 11th at the Kroger on Columbia Rd. The suspect made a purchase at a register as well as a withdrawal from the ATM. He then left the store and fled in an unknown vehicle.

If you know this man or of his whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

