USC Aiken and Augusta University Battle for the Paddle - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

USC Aiken and Augusta University Battle for the Paddle

(Source: USC Aiken) (Source: USC Aiken)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The University of South Carolina Aiken and Augusta University are starting a new tradition in their regional competition.

The new 'Battle for the Battle' kicks off on Monday, October 16th at 8 p.m. The event will be held in the USC Aiken Convocation Center. The Student Body Presidents from both schools will sign a proclamation to mark the start of the battle.

The friendly competition between the schools will be based on a point system. The points will be determined based on which university wins the sports competitions throughout the academic year.

The winning school will win a paddle that will be displayed on campus and the losing school's student body president must make a congratulatory video. 

Doors open 7:30 p.m. and guests will be treated to free Chick-fil-A

  • USC Aiken and Augusta University Battle for the Paddle

    •   
