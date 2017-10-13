USC Aiken and Augusta University Battle for the Paddle

The University of South Carolina Aiken and Augusta University are starting a new tradition in their regional competition.

The new 'Battle for the Battle' kicks off on Monday, October 16th at 8 p.m. The event will be held in the USC Aiken Convocation Center. The Student Body Presidents from both schools will sign a proclamation to mark the start of the battle.

The friendly competition between the schools will be based on a point system. The points will be determined based on which university wins the sports competitions throughout the academic year.

The winning school will win a paddle that will be displayed on campus and the losing school's student body president must make a congratulatory video.

Doors open 7:30 p.m. and guests will be treated to free Chick-fil-A

