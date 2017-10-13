WANTED: Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for shoplifting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

WANTED: Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for shoplifting suspect

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Wanted suspect for shoplifting in Richmond County; Source: Richmond County Wanted suspect for shoplifting in Richmond County; Source: Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to identify a suspect.

The man pictured is wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart located on Deans Bridge Rd. The incident happened on Oct. 7th at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect walked in the store, placed several items in a cart, and attempted to leave without paying. Lost Prevention Officers stopped him at the entrance and asked him to return to the store. He then ran towards Glenn Hills Dr.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact James Price with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1080.

