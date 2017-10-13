WANTED: Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for shoplifting suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect. This man is wanted for...More >>
The University of South Carolina Aiken and Augusta University are starting a new tradition in their regional competition. The new 'Battle for the Battle' kicks off on Monday, October 16th at 8 p.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to identify a suspect. The man pictured is wanted for...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new MILO range training system to help train deputies in de-escalation, stress, and suspect resistance scenarios. This new simulator cost over $125,000 – But the Sheriff assured that it was purchased with their forfeiture fund and not through taxpayer dollars.More >>
