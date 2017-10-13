High 5 4 Kids: Jackson Prather - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Jackson Prather

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Jackson Prather's earliest memories have always centered around a bouncy green ball and a racket... he dreams of becoming a tennis star.

It's one sport that requires weeks, months and years of dedicated practice. Something he's no stranger to.

“I started really young. We’d do little clinics. Little foam non-bouncy balls.”

Non-bouncy balls quickly became bouncy balls. It wasn't long before Jackson started dominating the competition. 

After school bells dismissed, he enjoyed competitive single matches, double matches… any opportunity to compete.

“I played for four years. I played singles, and I played at Aquinas high school and Richmond Academy.”

Even when his closest friends chose to step off of the court, Jackson stayed committed.

“I stuck with it and then all my friends did’t stick with it, and then, I just liked it. Played in high school and everything. Keep playing.”

Even still, as a Mississippi State University college student, Jackson plays play by play games.

Jackson cannot let something so tough to earn slip away a year later, especially once receiving two prestigious awards.

“Junior year I got the Coaches award, and then Senior Year I got MVP, and I also got Player of the Year in my region last year.”

Jackson attributed, at length, successes to Augusta Country Club Tennis Professionals, saying he could not be better trained by another mentor or coaching staff.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    High 5 4 Kids

See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges.
