High 5 4 Kids: Jackson Prather

A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.

A New Orleans police officer was shot Friday morning in eastern New Orleans (FOX 8)

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security benefits to rise by 2 percent in 2018

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane shift on Washington Road. It will be between the intersection of Rocky Branch Lane and Gibbs Road. The lane Shift(s) will shift from one side of the road to the other.

WFXG-TV is pleased to announce the appointment of award winning journalist, Angela Green, to the FOX 54 News Now team as News/Content Director.

An unusual coalition of business and environmental groups is fighting an Energy Department plan to bolster coal and nuclear at the expense of natural gas, wind and solar.

Energy secretary, Dems clash over plan to help coal, nuclear

Jackson Prather's earliest memories have always centered around a bouncy green ball and a racket... he dreams of becoming a tennis star.

It's one sport that requires weeks, months and years of dedicated practice. Something he's no stranger to.

“I started really young. We’d do little clinics. Little foam non-bouncy balls.”

Non-bouncy balls quickly became bouncy balls. It wasn't long before Jackson started dominating the competition.

After school bells dismissed, he enjoyed competitive single matches, double matches… any opportunity to compete.

“I played for four years. I played singles, and I played at Aquinas high school and Richmond Academy.”

Even when his closest friends chose to step off of the court, Jackson stayed committed.

“I stuck with it and then all my friends did’t stick with it, and then, I just liked it. Played in high school and everything. Keep playing.”

Even still, as a Mississippi State University college student, Jackson plays play by play games.

Jackson cannot let something so tough to earn slip away a year later, especially once receiving two prestigious awards.

“Junior year I got the Coaches award, and then Senior Year I got MVP, and I also got Player of the Year in my region last year.”

Jackson attributed, at length, successes to Augusta Country Club Tennis Professionals, saying he could not be better trained by another mentor or coaching staff.

