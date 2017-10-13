Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Porsha Sade Brown; Credit: RCSO Porsha Sade Brown; Credit: RCSO
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Porsha Brown is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery. The incident occurred at 420 East Boundary Apt I-210, on October 11th.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. April Cody or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

