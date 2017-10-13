Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman

Porsha Brown is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery. The incident occurred at 420 East Boundary Apt I-210, on October 11th.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. April Cody or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

