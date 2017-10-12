Fourth Annual Cyber Georgia at Augusta University

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new MILO range training system to help train deputies in de-escalation, stress, and suspect resistance scenarios. This new simulator cost over $125,000 – But the Sheriff assured that it was purchased with their forfeiture fund and not through taxpayer dollars.More >>
Food is an important part of everyone's lives. But eating the right foods is even more important. Tomorrow, Subway will partner with a local nutritionist to teach families how to make better choices. Which is to get children to add more colorful fruits and vegetables to their daily meals.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.More >>
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.More >>
