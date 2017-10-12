Subway hosting "Share the Color" nutrition workshop - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subway hosting "Share the Color" nutrition workshop

Subway restaurant Source: WFXG Subway restaurant Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Food is an important part of everyone's lives. But eating the right foods is even more important. October 13th, 2017, Subway will partner with a local nutritionist to teach families how to make better choices.The goal is to get children to add more colorful fruits and vegetables to their daily meals. The workshops are free and include a hands on sub making activity and kids will get a take home food explorer coloring book. This event comes right before World Food Day, which is on Monday, October 16th.

Below is a list of Share the Color event dates:

• Friday, Oct. 13, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.,.Subway restaurant, 5114 Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown

• Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 2571 Whiskey Rd. in Aiken
• Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 360 E Martintown Rd. in North Augusta
• Monday, Oct. 23, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 4351 East Washington Rd., Evans Crossing Shopping Center in Evans

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Subway hosting "Share the Color" nutrition workshop

    Subway hosting "Share the Color" nutrition workshop

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-10-12 14:26:01 GMT
    Subway restaurant Source: WFXGSubway restaurant Source: WFXG

    Food is an important part of everyone's lives. But eating the right foods is even more important. Tomorrow, Subway will partner with a local nutritionist to teach families how to make better choices. Which is to get children to add more colorful fruits and vegetables to their daily meals.   

    More >>

    Food is an important part of everyone's lives. But eating the right foods is even more important. Tomorrow, Subway will partner with a local nutritionist to teach families how to make better choices. Which is to get children to add more colorful fruits and vegetables to their daily meals.   

    More >>

  • Red Cross blood donation opportunity in Aiken

    Red Cross blood donation opportunitiy in Aiken

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-12 11:37:02 GMT
    Source: American Red CrossSource: American Red Cross

    It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.  According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

    More >>

    It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.  According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

    More >>

  • VA Council throwing picnic for veterans, families

    VA Council throwing picnic for veterans, families

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-10-12 12:07:25 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20.  It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.

    More >>

    The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20.  It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly