Subway hosting "Share the Color" nutrition workshop

Food is an important part of everyone's lives. But eating the right foods is even more important. October 13th, 2017, Subway will partner with a local nutritionist to teach families how to make better choices.The goal is to get children to add more colorful fruits and vegetables to their daily meals. The workshops are free and include a hands on sub making activity and kids will get a take home food explorer coloring book. This event comes right before World Food Day, which is on Monday, October 16th.

Below is a list of Share the Color event dates:

• Friday, Oct. 13, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.,.Subway restaurant, 5114 Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown

• Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 2571 Whiskey Rd. in Aiken

• Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 360 E Martintown Rd. in North Augusta

• Monday, Oct. 23, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 4351 East Washington Rd., Evans Crossing Shopping Center in Evans

