IGIVE fundraising campaign holding BBQ event

The 2017 IGIVE fundraising campaign for Augusta University is finishing up with a BBQ and beer event provided by Fat Man's Cafe.

The event will have live entertainment, a kids zone, fireworks at dusk and an announcement of this year's fundraising total.

IGIVE is the annual campaign for giving to Augusta University and Augusta University Health. Gifts are directed to benefit any of the university’s colleges and cyber initiatives, the health system, university athletics, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia or other specific programs.

The event will be held at the D. Douglas Barnard Amphitheatre on the Summerville Campus from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 13.

