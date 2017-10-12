Aiken Steeplechase announces 2017 Fall Fete

The 2017 Aiken Steeplechase Fall Fete will be held October 27 at the Aiken Horse Park.

Tickets for the event are $125 and will include a buffet dinner and an open bar.

The dress for the evening is coat and tie or a Hitchcock-themed costume. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Hitchcock Woods Foundation.

“We like to think this is the event of the season,” said Georgianna “Girl” Conger-Wolcott, Steeplechase Association’s secretary. “This will be a great weekend, celebrating steeplechasing and Halloween at the same time; it’ll be a fun night with a great band, buffet dinner and open bar,” she said.

There will be prizes for best dressed.

You can purchase tickets from AikenSteeplechase.com/parties, at the Aiken Steeplechase Office at 538 Two Notch Road or by calling 803-648-9641.

