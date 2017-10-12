Up Fur Adoption Now: Molly

It's not going to take long for Miss Molly to get adopted! Just look at her cute little face. She and her handler, Joe Guerin, appeared on Fox 54 on October 12th 2017.

Molly is only 6 months old and is a Manchester Terrier Mix. She came to Augusta Animal Services as a stray. So far, her handlers have noticed she's very friendly and laid back. She loves to play with toys and go on walks. She doesn't like to go potty in her kennel which is great news as far as getting her house trained.

Molly would do great in any kind of home, but her handlers would like her to be an inside dog due her size. She's a great lap dog, so she's perfect to kick back and watch a movie with.

Augusta Animal Services has nearly 200 animals right now that needs homes. For the month of October they are running a special. Dogs are $50 and cats are $25. All come spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all shots.

