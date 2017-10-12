VA Council throwing picnic for veterans, families

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.

All veterans and their families are invited to the event. It will include a hot dog lunch at 11 a.m. and will also include opportunities to learn more about the mental health program and more. The gymnatorium is on the second floor of the Uptown campus.

