Red Cross blood donation opportunity in Aiken

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.More >>
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.More >>
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.More >>
Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe. Specifically, medical information.More >>
Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe. Specifically, medical information.More >>
It’s back! Aiken Steeplechase is hosting their Fall Fete on October 27th at 7pm. It’s being held at the Aiken Horse Park, and the theme this year is the Hitchcock Haunting and will feature music from The Men of Distinction.More >>
It’s back! Aiken Steeplechase is hosting their Fall Fete on October 27th at 7pm. It’s being held at the Aiken Horse Park, and the theme this year is the Hitchcock Haunting and will feature music from The Men of Distinction.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.More >>
With overdose rates rising in recent years, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency over the summer.More >>
With overdose rates rising in recent years, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency over the summer.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
Playtex issued a recall on Tuesday, October 3 for children's plates and bowls due to a choking hazard.More >>
Playtex issued a recall on Tuesday, October 3 for children's plates and bowls due to a choking hazard.More >>
Health officials and doctors are issuing a warning regarding a product many parents think will keep their baby safe.More >>
Health officials and doctors are issuing a warning regarding a product many parents think will keep their baby safe.More >>
Subway restaurants across the CSRA and local food and nutrition expert Sarah Tankersley are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Timed around World Food Day on Oct. 16, the food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrit...More >>
Subway restaurants across the CSRA and local food and nutrition expert Sarah Tankersley are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Timed around World Food Day on Oct. 16, the food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrit...More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>