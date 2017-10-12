Red Cross blood donation opportunity in Aiken

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017. Cancer patients might need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. There will be a blood donation opportunity coming up in Aiken on October 25. It will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aiken Mall/Bloodstock at 2441 Whiskey Rd. South.

If you want to donate, you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800- RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required to check-in. If you are 17 (16 with parental consent in some states), weight at least 100 pounds and are in generally good health you might be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

