Cyber gurus from around the nation to meet at Augusta University

Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe.

Specifically, medical information.

This is part of the fourth annual Cyber Georgia at Augusta University conference.

It will star Federal and local cyber experts from all over the United States, with Georgia's chamber of commerce joining the fray for the second year running.

Elements of the Department of Defense and various other agencies will be here trying to find solutions to protect our digital wall from outside snooping.

This year's conference is putting the limelight over the health field because that has some of the most precious information of all.

Medical documents often have our social security numbers, addresses, family histories, and phone numbers, so ensuring its safety is becoming increasingly important.

The goal is to strengthen not just Georgia's cyber security, but the nation's as a whole.

Over 380 people are expected in attendance throughout the two-day event at AU's Education Commons building on the Health Sciences Campus (near Laney Walker and R.A. Dent Boulevard), and it gets going at 9am Thursday.

It continues Friday with keynote speaker and commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command, Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.