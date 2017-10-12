Cyber gurus from around the nation to meet at Augusta University - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cyber gurus from around the nation to meet at Augusta University

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The site of the 2017 Cyber Georgia @ Augusta University convention; Augusta University. The site of the 2017 Cyber Georgia @ Augusta University convention; Augusta University.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe.
Specifically, medical information.

This is part of the fourth annual Cyber Georgia at Augusta University conference.

It will star Federal and local cyber experts from all over the United States, with Georgia's chamber of commerce joining the fray for the second year running.
Elements of the Department of Defense and various other agencies will be here trying to find solutions to protect our digital wall from outside snooping.

This year's conference is putting the limelight over the health field because that has some of the most precious information of all.
Medical documents often have our social security numbers, addresses, family histories, and phone numbers, so ensuring its safety is becoming increasingly important.

The goal is to strengthen not just Georgia's cyber security, but the nation's as a whole.

Over 380 people are expected in attendance throughout the two-day event at AU's Education Commons building on the Health Sciences Campus (near Laney Walker and R.A. Dent Boulevard), and it gets going at 9am Thursday.

It continues Friday with keynote speaker and commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command, Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Red Cross blood donation opportunity in Aiken

    Red Cross blood donation opportunitiy in Aiken

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-12 11:37:02 GMT
    Source: American Red CrossSource: American Red Cross

    It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.  According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

    More >>

    It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.  According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year.

    More >>

  • VA Council throwing picnic for veterans, families

    VA Council throwing picnic for veterans, families

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-10-12 12:07:25 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20.  It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.

    More >>

    The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center's Veterans Mental Health Advocacy Council is having its 5th annual picnic on October 20.  It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnatorium.

    More >>

  • Cyber gurus from around the nation to meet at Augusta University

    Cyber gurus from around the nation to meet at Augusta University

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:18 AM EDT2017-10-12 11:18:38 GMT
    The site of the 2017 Cyber Georgia @ Augusta University convention; Augusta University.The site of the 2017 Cyber Georgia @ Augusta University convention; Augusta University.

    Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe. Specifically, medical information.

    More >>

    Thinkers from around the state and country are talking about keeping your personal information safe. Specifically, medical information.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly