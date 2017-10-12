Aiken Steeplechase hosts Fall Fete 2017 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Steeplechase hosts Fall Fete 2017

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

It’s back! Aiken Steeplechase is hosting their Fall Fete on October 27th at 7pm.

It’s being held at the Aiken Horse Park, and the theme this year is the Hitchcock Haunting and will feature music from The Men of Distinction.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person and will include a buffet dinner and an open bar. The dress for the evening is coat and tie or a Hitchcock-themed costume. It will celebrate steeplechasing and Halloween at the same time.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Hitchcock Woods Foundation. There will be prizes for those dressed in their best costume from an Alfred Hitchcock movie, and the dinner will be catered by Berry’s Catering, Conger-Wolcott added.

Tickets can be purchased online at AikenSteeplechase.com/parties, at the Aiken Steeplechase Office located at 538 Two Notch Road, or by phone by calling 803-648-9641. For more information about the Fall Fete or Fall Steeplechase, please visit AikenSteeplechase.com or follow the Aiken Steeplechase Facebook page. 

