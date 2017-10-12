Columbia Co: temporary lane shift on Washington Rd.

It’s back! Aiken Steeplechase is hosting their Fall Fete on October 27th at 7pm. It’s being held at the Aiken Horse Park, and the theme this year is the Hitchcock Haunting and will feature music from The Men of Distinction.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.
Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane shift on Washington Road. It will be between the intersection of Rocky Branch Lane and Gibbs Road. The lane Shift(s) will shift from one side of the road to the other.
