Columbia Co: temporary lane shift on Washington Rd.

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane shift on Washington Road. It will be between the intersection of Rocky Branch Lane and Gibbs Road.

The lane Shift(s) will shift from one side of the road to the other. The lane closure will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closures(s).

The temporary lane closure/shift schedule will be:

Friday, October 13, 2017 – 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, 2017- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Please slow down and use extra caution getting through the area.



