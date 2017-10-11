Parents wondering if RCBOE will implement special-needs cameras

Boy Scouts of America announced they are expanded their programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the highest rank a scout can receive – Eagle Scout. Making history for Boy and Girl Scouts – Boy Scouts of America announced the expansion of their Eagle Scout program.More >>
There was a huge turnout at the 2017 Best of Augusta Bash. Augusta Magazine hosts a yearly "Best of Augusta" bash recognizing what and who is considered the best in the CSRA in many categories; best shopping store, supermarket, restaurant, and more.More >>
